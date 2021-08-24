SPINDLE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $305.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $411,630.79 and approximately $305.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

