Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

