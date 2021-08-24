Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC) Trading 1,530.4% Higher

Shares of Spirits Cap Corp (OTCMKTS:SSCC) traded up 1,530.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 292 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Spirits Cap Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSCC)

Spirts Cap Corp distributes beer and malt liquor products manufactured by Pabst Brewing Company. The Company markets these products principally in Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island and Westchester County, New York. Spirts Cap Corp, formerly known as CAPITAL BEVERG, is based in Dover, United States.

