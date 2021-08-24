Splinterlands (SPS) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.86 or 1.00124631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00994059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.04 or 0.06707204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.