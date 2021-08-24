Splintershards Market Capitalization Reaches $35.70 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $4.19 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

