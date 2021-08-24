SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.29.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $53,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $128.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $128.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

