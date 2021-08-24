StableXSwap (STAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.60 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.73 or 0.00009888 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $64.60 million and approximately $2,751.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,885.18 or 1.00029369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00069790 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

