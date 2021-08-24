Stafi Market Cap Tops $23.52 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Stafi has a market capitalization of $23.52 million and $15.38 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00004372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stafi has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00099418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00282120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00046447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015951 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Stafi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

