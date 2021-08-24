Standard Tokenization Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $79.77 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $79.77 million and $21.67 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

