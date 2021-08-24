Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Reaches $947,089.67

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $947,089.67 and approximately $623,912.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00786233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00099338 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

