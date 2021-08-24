Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.7% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,694. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

