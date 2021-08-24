STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Tops $0.0914 on Top Exchanges

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0914 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $11,926.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00055526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00129291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00158990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,503.74 or 1.00369446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.33 or 0.01004281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.52 or 0.06781056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

