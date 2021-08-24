STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.17 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $104.46 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00795143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00099614 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

