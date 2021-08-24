StealthGas (GASS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect StealthGas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GASS opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

