Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Gabriel Shaheen Sells 6,500 Shares

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STLD stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 49,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,787. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

