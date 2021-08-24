Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $29.16

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $31.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

