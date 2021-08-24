Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Hits $8.41 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.41 billion and $612.12 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00064996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00125849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00109780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00154909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,171.58 or 0.99986588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,872 coins and its circulating supply is 23,580,955,128 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

