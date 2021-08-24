Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.83 Million

Analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce sales of $564.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.30 million and the lowest is $529.00 million. Stepan posted sales of $464.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stepan.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.44. Stepan has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $139.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
