Stephen N. Ashman Sells 7,846 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CBNK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,005. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $24.98.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. Research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

