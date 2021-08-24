stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.15 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,199.38 or 0.06683820 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and $191.10 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00124993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00156593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,957.55 or 1.00187935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.48 or 0.00999586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 985,658 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

