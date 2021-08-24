Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,410 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,731% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 call options.
NYSE:ELS opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,393,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.