Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,410 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,731% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 call options.

NYSE:ELS opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,393,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

