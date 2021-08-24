Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Dolphin Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,091 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 252% compared to the average volume of 2,017 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 30,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.