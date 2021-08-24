Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of FirstEnergy Put Options (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 12,106 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the average volume of 961 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 683,026 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

