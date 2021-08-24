STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $37.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

NYSE:STOR opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211,642 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in STORE Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 204,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 94,552.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 61,459 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 467,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

