Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

NYSE SYK traded up $5.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.11. 22,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,558. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

