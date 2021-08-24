Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 112,570 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,570 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 3.43% of Palomar worth $66,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palomar by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 40,544 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Palomar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.1% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 401,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $113,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,065,273 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLMR opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.35 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

