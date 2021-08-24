Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,289,792 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 302.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,289,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.12% of MGM Growth Properties worth $62,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $36,184,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 55.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,840,000 after buying an additional 811,449 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

