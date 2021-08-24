Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 173,195 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,195 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Devon Energy worth $61,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.