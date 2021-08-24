Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 94,288 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of MGM Resorts International worth $67,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after acquiring an additional 238,693 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 149,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

