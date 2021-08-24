Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,515 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $69,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

