Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $66,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 58.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $378.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

