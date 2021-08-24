Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of Assurant worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $29,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,588,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $166.69 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.01.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.