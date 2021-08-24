Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2,111.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,280 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Caesars Entertainment worth $60,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

