Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $54.79 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,039 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Omnicom Group worth $54,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

