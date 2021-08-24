Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $55.52 Million Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.59% of Outfront Media worth $55,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 37.0% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.