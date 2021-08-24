Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $59.98 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 208,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of WestRock worth $59,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WestRock by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.04. WestRock has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

