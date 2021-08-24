Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $62.89 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of NetApp worth $62,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

