Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.61 Million Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 5.04% of Materialise worth $63,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.