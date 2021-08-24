Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $64.81 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Teledyne Technologies worth $64,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,647,000 after purchasing an additional 468,422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,006,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $88,925,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.67.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $454.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $462.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

