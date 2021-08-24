Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $65.71 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Yum China worth $65,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Yum China by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 225.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

