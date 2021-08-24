Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $66.45 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,371 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Xylem worth $66,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

