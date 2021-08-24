Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $67.06 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Leidos worth $67,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

