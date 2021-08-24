Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Ulta Beauty worth $55,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $376.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.29.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

