Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $58,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 108,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 446.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 101,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $198.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

