Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205,034 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.70% of CubeSmart worth $65,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

