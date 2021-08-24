Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,613 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Carnival Co. & worth $64,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after acquiring an additional 961,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after purchasing an additional 526,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

