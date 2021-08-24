Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 149,273 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Charles River Laboratories International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Truist Securities raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $425.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $431.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

