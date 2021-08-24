Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Carvana worth $63,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $357.58 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.04.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total value of $12,896,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,315 shares of company stock valued at $504,125,026. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

