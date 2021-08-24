Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Gartner worth $64,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $302.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,901. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.