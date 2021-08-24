Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Shares of PAYC opened at $476.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $478.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

